Browns' Cody Parkey: Leads kicking competition
Parkey is outperforming rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez so far in training camp, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Per the report, Gonzalez made all five of his field goal attempts during Tuesday's practice, while Parkey only managed to hit three. Nonetheless, Parkey has been more accurate throughout camp and is still expected to be Cleveland's kicker going forward.
