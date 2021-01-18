Parkey successfully converted his lone field-goal attempt and made both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to Kansas City.
Following a late-season stumble, during which Parkey missed kicks in three consecutive games, the placekicker was perfect in the final game of the regular season and the two playoff contests. The Browns, familiar with Parkey when he kicked for the organization in 2016, brought him in to replace a shaky Austin Seibert in Week 2. He stabilized the kicking game, finishing the regular season with 100 points while connecting on 86 percent of his FGA (19 of 22). The journeyman kicker, who has spent the last six seasons on six different teams -- including two separate stints with the Browns -- becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2021.