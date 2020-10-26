Parkey was successful on his lone field-goal attempt and made four of five extra-point kicks in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Parkey rebounded from a one-point effort last week to record seven points in the win. The extra-point miss, his first missed kick of any kind this season, came on the final score of the game with 15 seconds remaining. It gave the Bengals a slight window to kick a game-tying field goal instead of needing to go the length of the field, but the Browns strategically managed the clock and the kickoff to leave Cincinnati no option but a Hail-Mary pass. Week 8 brings a potentially lucrative matchup against the Radiers, who rank 31st with 32.8 points allowed.