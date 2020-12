Parkey made his lone field-goal attempt and one of two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

The failed extra point did not impact the final outcome, but Parkey has missed an extra-point kick in three straight games. He also missed a 39-yard field-goal try during that stretch. He had been hot from Week 2 through 13 -- 17-of-19 FGA, 33-of-34 XPA -- before this latest stretch.