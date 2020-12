Parkey missed his lone field-goal attempt and made four of five extra-point kicks in Monday's 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

Parkey missed a 39-yarder, his second miss from the 30-39 range, but overall he's been accurate and provided stability in the kicking game. He's made 85 percent of his field-goal attempts (17-of-20) and 95 percent of his extra-pointers (37-of-39) this season. Parkey and the Browns travel to New York next Sunday night for a game against the Giants' 10th-ranked scoring defense.