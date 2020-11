Parkey made two of two field-goal attempts and was successful on all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jaguars.

Parkey has missed just three kicks all season and been successful on 88 percent (15-for-17) of his field-goal attempts. He ranks 25th in kicker scoring, albeit with one game fewer than most others, and averages 7.3 points per game.