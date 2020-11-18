site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Cody Parkey: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 18, 2020
at
11:36 am ET 1 min read
Parkey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The same applies to teammates Jack Conklin and Charley Hughlett, with Ian Rapoport of
NFL Network noting that the trio are considered high-risk close contacts, which clouds their availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. More News
