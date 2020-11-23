Parkey was successful on two of three field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

Parkey missed the practice week while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but was cleared over the weekend and continued to be a consistent scorer when called upon. Sunday's miss was a 47-yarder that was blocked. Including the blocked kick, Parkey's missed just two of 41 attempts this season, a welcome salve to the inconsistent Austin Seibert, who was released after Week 1. Week 12 could be a favorable one for Parkey; the Browns are on the road in Jacksonville against the league's 30th-ranked scoring defense (29.8 PPG).