Parkey converted two of two field-goal attempts and six of six extra-point kicks in Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Parkey had a shaky stretch during the weeks that led up to the regular-season finale, but he's righted himself nicely. He's nailed all 12 kicks in Week 17 and the wild-card round. The Browns move onto Kansas City next Sunday. The Chiefs were tied for 10th during the regular season with 22.6 points allowed per game.