Parkey made two of two field-goal attempts and was successful on all five extra-point kicks in Sunday's 41-35 win over Tennessee.

The Browns' offense busted out in a big way Sunday, posting a five-week high in points to the benefit of Parkey, whose 11 points were the most since Week 5. This was the eighth time in 11 starts that he has not missed a kick. The Browns return home for a Week 14 match against Baltimore, whose defense ranks third in points allowed per game (19.5).