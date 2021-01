Parkey made all of his kicks Sunday, connecting on his lone field-goal attempt and three of three extra-point kicks in a 24-22 win over Pittsburgh.

Parkey occupied a warm seat after missing kicks in three consecutive games. The matter did not rise to point where the team considered replacing him, but the misses were a topic leading up to Week 17's win-and-in game. Parkey and the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh next week for a wild-card playoff game.