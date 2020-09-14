Parkey inked a contract with the Browns on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Austin Seibert missed a 41-yard field goal and an extra point in Sunday's blowout loss to the Ravens, and it looks like the team could quickly move on from the 2019 fifth-round pick. Parkey was already on the Browns' practice squad, and there's a good chance he'll start Thursday night against the Bengals. The 28-year-old kicker only played three games last year but hit all three field-goal attempts -- all from beyond 40 yards -- and five of six extra points.