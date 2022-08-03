Bojorquez was held out of practice for a second straight day Tuesday with a right foot injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. He's a left-footed punter and could be viewed as a minor issue.
The Browns did not provide further update on the punter following practice. Bojorquez was signed during the offseason and is in a camp battle with another free agent signee, Joseph Charlton, to become Cleveland's punter in 2022. Of the two, Bojorquez is the more experienced punter and seen as the favorite.
