Bojorquez (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bojorquez missed his first game of the season in Week 17 versus the Jets, and now his availability for Week 18 is also in question. Matt Haack stepped in as a replacement in the Browns' last game and figures to do so again Sunday if Bojorquez is sidelined again.