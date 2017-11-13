Browns' Corey Coleman: All set for Week 11 return

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday that Coleman (hand) will return from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While there's a good chance he immediately steps in as the Browns' No. 1 receiver, Coleman will be welcomed back to action with a gruesome matchup against Jacksonville cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye -- a duo that's played a big role in limiting opposing QBs to 5.9 yards per pass attempt, 165.1 passing yards per game and a 6:11 TD:INT for the season. Antonio Brown is essentially the only wide receiver who's been able to survive a matchup with the Jags, while Philip Rivers' 235-yard, two-score performance Sunday was the best any QB has managed. The good news for Coleman is that he seems to have made a full recovery and shouldn't have much competition for playing time or targets the next couple weeks. The Browns do hope to get Josh Gordon back from suspension in Week 13, though it's anybody's guess if he'll be ready for a major role after a three-year layoff.