Browns' Corey Coleman: Catches 20-yard pass
Coleman caught both his targets for 29 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Giants.
Coleman's total included a team-long reception of 20 yards. The 2016 first-rounder profiles as Cleveland's big-play wideout this season, so his performance Monday is certainly something he'll hope to build on.
