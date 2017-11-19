Browns' Corey Coleman: Catches six passes in return

In his return to action in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars, Coleman (hand) started opposite Ricardo Louis, hauling in six of his team-high 11 targets for 80 yards.

The Browns didn't get much going in Sunday's loss,which dropped the team to 0-10, but Coleman's developing chemistry with QB DeShone Kizer was a bright spot. Coleman and his teammates will travel to Cincinnati for a Week 12 showdown against the Bengals, who entered this weekend with a 3-6 mark on the heels of two straight losses.