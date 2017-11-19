Browns' Corey Coleman: Catches six passes in return
In his return to action in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars, Coleman (hand) started opposite Ricardo Louis, hauling in six of his team-high 11 targets for 80 yards.
The Browns didn't get much going in Sunday's loss,which dropped the team to 0-10, but Coleman's developing chemistry with QB DeShone Kizer was a bright spot. Coleman and his teammates will travel to Cincinnati for a Week 12 showdown against the Bengals, who entered this weekend with a 3-6 mark on the heels of two straight losses.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Suiting up for first game since Week 2•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Officially comes off IR•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: All set for Week 11 return•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Nearing return from hand injury•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Says he's fully healthy•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Designated for return•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...