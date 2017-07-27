Browns' Corey Coleman: Cleared for camp
Coleman (shoulder/hamstring) relayed Thursday that he's been cleared by the Browns' athletic trainers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 2016 first-rounder added that he'll be able practice in training camp, but acknowledged that he'll ease his way back into things. Assuming no setbacks in doing so, Coleman and newcomer Kenny Britt are slated to serve as the Browns' top wideout targets for whichever signal-caller earns the team's starting job. In 10 games last season, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder logged 33 catches for 413 yards and three TDs. Quickness and athleticism are Coleman's calling cards, and as long as he can remain healthy, the 23-year-old appears poised to make a fantasy splash in 2017.
