Browns' Corey Coleman: Cleared from assault investigation
Coleman will not be charged with assault after the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office cleared him of any wrongdoing, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though Coleman's brother and friend were charged in connection with an assault that occurred on Dec. 31, DNA evidence failed to incriminate the Browns' wide receiver, effectively clearing him. Coleman is expected to be the team's leading receiver this upcoming season and can now turn his full attention to the field with this incident behind him.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Cleared for camp•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Injuries raising concern•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Drawing 'close' to full health•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Dealing with sore hamstring•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: May be out until training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...