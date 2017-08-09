Browns' Corey Coleman: Cleared from assault investigation

Coleman will not be charged with assault after the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office cleared him of any wrongdoing, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though Coleman's brother and friend were charged in connection with an assault that occurred on Dec. 31, DNA evidence failed to incriminate the Browns' wide receiver, effectively clearing him. Coleman is expected to be the team's leading receiver this upcoming season and can now turn his full attention to the field with this incident behind him.

