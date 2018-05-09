Browns' Corey Coleman: Could face competition from rookie

Coleman may face competition for playing time from fourth-round rookie Antonio Callaway (toe), Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Selected 16th overall in the 2016 draft, Coleman entered last season expected to serve as Cleveland's No. 1 receiver, but he was inefficient and oft-injured for a second straight year, catching 23 of 56 targets for 305 yards and two scores in nine games. The team got Josh Gordon back from suspension in December and traded for Jarvis Landry in March, then topped things off with another talented wideout when Callaway slipped to the fourth round due to character concerns. Coleman still figures to enter training camp with a spot in three-wide formations, but he isn't necessarily a major part of the Browns' long-term plan. Landry and Gordon are much better bets to lead the team in 2018 targets.