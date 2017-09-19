Browns' Corey Coleman: Could return Nov. 12

Coleman (hand) likely will be placed on injured reserve, which would allow him to return Nov. 12 against the Lions, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coleman had successful surgery Monday to repair a fractured metacarpal in his right hand. The silver lining is that it's not the same bone he broke last season, and the Browns seemingly hope to get him back in November or December. A stint on injured reserve is all but assured, considering the team doesn't figure to be in a position where it makes any sense to rush Coleman back. In the meantime, the Browns figure to deploy Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis -- in some order -- as their top three wideouts. Britt was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens, which allowed Sammie Coates to run with Higgins and Louis.