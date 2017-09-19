Browns' Corey Coleman: Could return Nov. 12
Coleman (hand) likely will be placed on injured reserve, which would allow him to return Nov. 12 against the Lions, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Coleman had successful surgery Monday to repair a fractured metacarpal in his right hand. The silver lining is that it's not the same bone he broke last season, and the Browns seemingly hope to get him back in November or December. A stint on injured reserve is all but assured, considering the team doesn't figure to be in a position where it makes any sense to rush Coleman back. In the meantime, the Browns figure to deploy Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis -- in some order -- as their top three wideouts. Britt was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens, which allowed Sammie Coates to run with Higgins and Louis.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Placed on IR•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Undergoes surgery on right hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Needs surgery on hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Diagnosed with broken hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: May have suffered broken hand Sunday•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: May be dealing with hand injury•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...