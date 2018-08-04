Browns' Corey Coleman: Dealing with sore hamstring
Coleman was limited throughout portions of Saturday's practice due to hamstring soreness, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Coleman has a history of hamstring issues, so his limitation in Saturday's practice is a precautionary move as the soreness appears to be extremely minor. The Browns figure to continue proceeding carefully with the health of their No. 3 wide receiver, potentially keeping him limited until the hamstring returns to full strength.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Strong start to camp•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Set for first-team reps•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Could face competition from rookie•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: One reception in finale•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Just three targets•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Ties Gordon for target lead•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...