Browns' Corey Coleman: Dealing with sore hamstring

Coleman was limited throughout portions of Saturday's practice due to hamstring soreness, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Coleman has a history of hamstring issues, so his limitation in Saturday's practice is a precautionary move as the soreness appears to be extremely minor. The Browns figure to continue proceeding carefully with the health of their No. 3 wide receiver, potentially keeping him limited until the hamstring returns to full strength.

