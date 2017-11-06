Browns' Corey Coleman: Designated for return
The Browns have designated Coleman (hand) for return from injured reserve, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After breaking his right hand Week 2 and landing on IR, Coleman wasn't eligible for activation until Nov. 12 in Detroit, at the earliest, which is now looming on the schedule. Because he's expected to take part in certain parts of Monday's practice, he'd likely be limited if the Browns were required to release an injury report. It's unclear if he's healthy enough to make an appearance this Sunday, but Coleman's availability will be determined by week's end, if so.
