Browns' Corey Coleman: Diagnosed with broken hand

Coleman has been diagnosed with a broken hand, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

As initially feared, Coleman broke the same right hand he broke last season when he ended up missing six games. A similar absence can be expected this time around, and with Kenny Britt seemingly falling out of favor fast, the Browns will need significant contributions from some combination of Rashard Higgins, Ricardo Louis, Sammie Coates, Kasen Williams and Reggie Davis. Louis served as the No. 3 receiver Week 1, but Higgins took over the role Week 2 and ultimately led the team's wideouts in snaps, targets, catches and yards.