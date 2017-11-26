Browns' Corey Coleman: Drops touchdown pass
Coleman grabbed three receptions (eight targets) for a team-high 64 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
For the second straight week since his return from injury, Coleman led the Browns in receiving yards, though his day could've been much bigger if it hadn't been for a dropped pass in the end zone on a perfectly thrown ball from DeShone Kizer. That aside, Coleman has definitely emerged as Kizer's No. 1 weapon, with 19 total targets over the past two contests. Due to the lack of offensive playmakers on Cleveland's offense, Coleman should continue to see plenty of opportunities to close out the season.
