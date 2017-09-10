Browns' Corey Coleman: Finds end zone

Coleman caught five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Coleman helped bring the Browns to within a score late in Sunday's game, snatching a quick, three-yard slant in the end zone and holding on after a punishing hit. While Coleman's first season in Cleveland was ho-hum thanks to mediocre quarterback play, the promising DeShone Kizer offers hope for Browns fans and their receivers. Coleman might end up being a sneaky-good buy if Kizer keeps it up, especially given the lack of formidable receiving options on the team's roster.