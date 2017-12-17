Browns' Corey Coleman: Just three targets
Coleman brought in one of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Baltimore.
Since Josh Gordon made his return to the field in Week 13, Coleman has taken a back seat in the offense. The second-year wideout out of Baylor has only managed to haul in six of 13 targets for 78 yards during that stretch, while Gordon has been targeted a whopping 28 times, including 11 targets versus the Ravens. Coleman was expected to break out after a rough rookie year, but a broken hand forced him to miss a significant chunk of the season and he's yet to build a strong rapport with quarterback DeShone Kizer.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Ties Gordon for target lead•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Loses a few snaps•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: No catches in Week 13•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Drops touchdown pass•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Catches six passes in return•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Suiting up for first game since Week 2•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.