Browns' Corey Coleman: Just three targets

Coleman brought in one of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Baltimore.

Since Josh Gordon made his return to the field in Week 13, Coleman has taken a back seat in the offense. The second-year wideout out of Baylor has only managed to haul in six of 13 targets for 78 yards during that stretch, while Gordon has been targeted a whopping 28 times, including 11 targets versus the Ravens. Coleman was expected to break out after a rough rookie year, but a broken hand forced him to miss a significant chunk of the season and he's yet to build a strong rapport with quarterback DeShone Kizer.