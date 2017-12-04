Browns' Corey Coleman: Loses a few snaps

Coleman played 81 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers, failing to catch a pass on four targets.

Coleman's snap share took a slight dip after sitting at 93 and 90 percent in his first two games back from a broken hand, but the real impact of Josh Gordon's return was felt in the target department, where Coleman tied for his lowest mark in 16 career games. Gordon handled a slightly lower snap share (76 percent) but still drew a team-high 11 targets, seemingly stepping right back in as the No. 1 receiver after a three-year hiatus. Coleman may have to settle for second billing in Week 14 against the Packers.