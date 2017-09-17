Browns' Corey Coleman: May be dealing with hand injury
Coleman was spotted heading to the X-ray room after Sunday's loss to the Ravens, presumably to get a hand injury that he sustained in the contest checked out, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Coleman caught just one pass for nine yards Sunday, with Rashard Higgins (just promoted from the practice squad) actually leading the way among the team's pass catchers, hauling in seven of 11 targets for 95 yards. If Coleman is forced to miss time, then Higgins' surprising Week 2 output could foreshadow added opportunities next weekend against the Colts.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Could return Nov. 12•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Undergoes surgery on right hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Needs surgery on hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Diagnosed with broken hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: May have suffered broken hand Sunday•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Finds end zone•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...