Browns' Corey Coleman: May be dealing with hand injury

Coleman was spotted heading to the X-ray room after Sunday's loss to the Ravens, presumably to get a hand injury that he sustained in the contest checked out, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Coleman caught just one pass for nine yards Sunday, with Rashard Higgins (just promoted from the practice squad) actually leading the way among the team's pass catchers, hauling in seven of 11 targets for 95 yards. If Coleman is forced to miss time, then Higgins' surprising Week 2 output could foreshadow added opportunities next weekend against the Colts.