Browns' Corey Coleman: May have suffered broken hand Sunday

There are fears that Coleman suffered a broken hand in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

A broken hand led to a multi-week absence for Coleman last season, and now he could be faced with another one. At this stage, it hasn't been revealed whether his injury is to the same hand that affected him last year, but in any case, losing the 2016 first-rounder for any length of time would be a big blow to the Browns' wideout corps.