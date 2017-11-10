Browns' Corey Coleman: Nearing return from hand injury

Though Coleman indicated earlier this week that his hand is 100 percent recovered, he has not yet been activated off IR, the Browns' official site reports.

The report notes that the wideout is eligible to return to game action next week against the Jaguars, assuming no setbacks. While the 2016 first-rounder has some long-term upside, and did show a degree of chemistry with QB DeShone Kizer in Week 1, he'll be a speculative fantasy play until he gets a full and productive game under his belt.