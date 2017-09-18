Browns' Corey Coleman: Needs surgery on hand

Coleman will need surgery on his broken right hand and is out indefinitely, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coleman broke a different bone in the same hand last season and missed six games despite avoiding surgery. He's in danger of requiring a longer absence this season, with his timeline initially estimated at 6-8 weeks, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports. The Browns appeared to bench Kenny Britt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens, leaving Rashard Higgins, Ricardo Louis and Sammie Coates as the regular trio in three-wide sets. Higgins took advantage with a 7-95-0 receiving line on 11 targets, making a case to serve as DeShone Kizer's top option in Coleman's absence, regardless of whether Britt retains his starting job.