Browns' Corey Coleman: No catches in Week 13

Coleman was unable to haul in any of his four targets during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.

Josh Gordon's return was expected to aid Corey Coleman, but that wasn't the case on Sunday versus the Chargers. Gordon saw seven more targets than Coleman, and for the first time in his short career, Coleman finished a game without a reception. This may just be an aberration, but consider Coleman a risky fantasy start until he proves he can be productive alongside Gordon.