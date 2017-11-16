Browns' Corey Coleman: Officially comes off IR
The Browns have activated Coleman (hand) from IR.
Fellow wideout Kasen Williams was waived by the Browns on Thursday to make room for Coleman, who has not played in a game since suffering a fracture in his hand Sept. 17. Meanwhile, ESPN's Pat McManamon relays the coaching staff's intention to get the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft involved in the team's offense Sunday against the Jaguars. "He's had a good two weeks of practice," coach Hue Jackson said of Coleman, who is poised to see a full workload in Week 11. Given that Coleman displayed a degree of chemistry with QB DeShone Kizer in Week 1, he could provide utility as a Week 11 fantasy wideout dart, though expectation should be tempered, with Jacksonville's rugged pass defense providing a less than ideal matchup.
