Browns' Corey Coleman: One reception in finale
Coleman, who hauled in one catch on six targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh, ends 2018 with 23 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
It was another lost season for Coleman, as the wideout missed seven games with a broken hand and was unable to find his footing when healthy. During his first two years in the NFL, Coleman has appeared in just 19 games and has caught just 56 of 130 targets for 718 yards and five touchdowns. The 23-year-old will enter 2018 as Cleveland's No. 2 receiver behind Josh Gordon, and hopefully, with better and more consistent quarterback play, Coleman will take a big step forward, though that was the expectation heading into this season.
