Browns' Corey Coleman: Placed on IR

Coleman (hand) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

As expected, Coleman will be on the Browns' injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his broken right hand. The wideout will now be eligible to return after eight weeks, so the soonest he'll be able to play again will be Nov. 12 against the Lions. In his absence, the Browns are expected to use Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis as their top options at wide receiver, with Sammie Coates also potentially seeing some extended action.