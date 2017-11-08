Browns' Corey Coleman: Says he's fully healthy
Coleman, who resumed practicing Monday, said his fractured right hand has fully healed, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site reports.
Assuming Coleman endures no setbacks while getting his conditioning his order and catching passes Wednesday through Friday, it sounds as though he plans on playing Sunday against the Lions. Earlier this week, the Browns designated Coleman as one of their two players eligible to return from IR this season, which affords the team up to 21 days to activate the receiver. While that may prompt the team to act cautiously with Coleman and hold him out Sunday, if the Browns agree with the wideout's own assessment of his health by the time the weekend arrives, it would seem more likely that not that he would suit up for the contest.
