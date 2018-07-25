Browns' Corey Coleman: Set for first-team reps
Coleman will occupy the starting spot across from Jarvis Landry while Josh Gordon is away from the team for personal reasons, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Despite entering training camp with a regular spot on the starting offense, Coleman may ultimately end up competing for the No. 3 wideout spot with rookie Antonio Callaway. The 2016 first-round pick has produced just 5.5 yards per target in 19 career games, with injuries and poor quarterback play contributing to his struggles.
