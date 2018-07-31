Browns' Corey Coleman: Strong start to camp
Coach Hue Jackson has been "really impressed" with Coleman's performance in training camp so far, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Coleman -- who's entering his third year in the league -- is in desperate need of a breakout season in 2018 in order to avoid the "bust" label, and so far his coach has liked what he's seen from him. The biggest key to Coleman's success might be his health, as he's been sidelined by a broken hand the past two years, limiting his production to just 56 catches for 718 yards in 19 career games. With Josh Gordon (personal) away from the team, Coleman will have every chance to prove he's worth the first-round pick the Browns used on him in 2016.
