Browns' Corey Coleman: Suiting up for first game since Week 2
Coleman (hand) is listed as active for the Browns on Sunday for the first time since Week 2.
Coleman returned from the IR this week, and according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, will draw the start over fellow wideout Kenny Britt. Though there's some long-term fantasy appeal with Coleman, he draws an incredibly tough matchup this week, as Jacksonville is allowing only 11.8 total fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts -- the best mark in the entire league. The good news is that he won't take any time regaining his starting role, and should be one of the team's top pass-catching options in the final seven weeks of the year.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...