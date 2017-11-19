Browns' Corey Coleman: Suiting up for first game since Week 2

Coleman (hand) is listed as active for the Browns on Sunday for the first time since Week 2.

Coleman returned from the IR this week, and according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, will draw the start over fellow wideout Kenny Britt. Though there's some long-term fantasy appeal with Coleman, he draws an incredibly tough matchup this week, as Jacksonville is allowing only 11.8 total fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts -- the best mark in the entire league. The good news is that he won't take any time regaining his starting role, and should be one of the team's top pass-catching options in the final seven weeks of the year.