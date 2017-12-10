Browns' Corey Coleman: Ties Gordon for target lead
Coleman caught five of six targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.
Coleman tied for the team target lead with Josh Gordon, who caught three passes for 69 yards and a score of his own. From Coleman's perspective, it was a big improvement from the previous week when Gordon held an 11-4 edge in targets. Given the lack of complementary options in the receiving corps, Cleveland should be able to keep both wideouts busy throughout December, including in Week 15 against a Ravens team that recently lost top cornerback Jimmy Smith to a torn Achilles.
