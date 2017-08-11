Browns' Corey Coleman: Two catches during preseason debut
Coleman snagged two passes on four targets for 11 yards during Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.
Coleman's field time was limited, but it was still encouraging to see him haul in a few passes and come away from the game injury-free. We'll see if he grabs a few more snaps on Aug. 21 versus the Chargers, but the Browns may limit him in hopes to keep him healthy before the season starts.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Cleared from assault investigation•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Cleared for camp•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Injuries raising concern•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Drawing 'close' to full health•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Dealing with sore hamstring•
