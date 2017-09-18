Play

Browns' Corey Coleman: Undergoes surgery on right hand

Coleman underwent successful surgery on his right hand Monday.

The procedure was to repair a fractured metacarpal in Coleman's right hand. It remains to be seen if the Browns will place him on injured reserve, as the Baylor product is facing a six-to-eight week absence and likely won't be able to return until December.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories