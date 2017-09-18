Browns' Corey Coleman: Undergoes surgery on right hand
Coleman underwent successful surgery on his right hand Monday.
The procedure was to repair a fractured metacarpal in Coleman's right hand. It remains to be seen if the Browns will place him on injured reserve, as the Baylor product is facing a six-to-eight week absence and likely won't be able to return until December.
More News
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Could return Nov. 12•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Needs surgery on hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Diagnosed with broken hand•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: May have suffered broken hand Sunday•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: May be dealing with hand injury•
-
Browns' Corey Coleman: Finds end zone•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...