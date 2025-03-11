The Browns agreed to terms with Lucas on a two-year, $10 million contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Lucas turns 34 years old in July and has 129 games of experience, including 54 starts. He appeared in 14 regular-season contests for the Commanders last season, making seven starts. In Cleveland, Lucas will serve as experienced veteran depth behind tackles Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin.
