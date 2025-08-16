Browns' Cornelius Lucas: Ruled out Saturday with ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lucas has been declared out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against Philadelphia due to an ankle injury.
Lucas limped to the locker room in the first half and isn't going to be able to return to the game. The veteran offensive lineman signed with Cleveland during the offseason and is slated to serve in a rotational role at tackle during the 2025 campaign, provided the ankle injury doesn't prove to be serious.
