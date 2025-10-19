Browns' Cornelius Lucas: Starting at right tackle Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lucas will start at right tackle against the Dolphins on Sunday due to the absence of Jack Conklin (concussion), Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.
With Conklin in concussion protocol, Lucas will make his fifth start of the season in Week 7. Lucas made his last start in Week 4 against the Lions.
