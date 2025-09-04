Browns' Cornelius Lucas: Taken off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lucas (ankle) wasn't listed on Cleveland's injury report Wednesday.
Lucas is now fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered during the team's preseason matchup versus the Eagles last month. Now healthy, the 34-year-old is expected to serve as the team's No. 2 left tackle behind Dawan Jones after having signed with the team in March.
