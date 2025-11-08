Browns' Cornelius Lucas: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lucas (back) has been ruled out for Cleveland's game versus the Jets.
Lucas popped up on the injury report Friday and will now be forced to miss his fourth game of the season. In his absence, KT Leveston should serve as the backup right tackle behind Jack Conklin.
