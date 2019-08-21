Browns' D.J. Montgomery: Heads to IR
The Browns placed Montgomery (hamstring) on the injured reserve list Wednesday.
Montgomery originally missed practice Wednesday while dealing with the hamstring injury, and will now head to IR. The Austin Peay product already had long odds to make the roster, and will stay on the teams roster barring an agreement on an injury settlement with the team.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brees down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 3.0
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
14-team expert PPR draft results
A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the...