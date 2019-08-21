Browns' D.J. Montgomery: Nursing hamstring issue

Montgomery is not practicing Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Montgomery has returned to Cleveland's facilities after spending time away from the team due to personal reasons, but his ability to practice is now impeded by a hamstring issue. The undrafted wideout out of Austin Peay faces long odds to make the 53-man roster, and will look to get healthy as soon as possible.

